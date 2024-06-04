Teree daisuke keeps it ‘fresh’

FRESH Philippines believes popular content creator Teree Daisuke is the perfect face for its newest cosmetic collection, KBEAUTYLAB, which celebrates beauty in diversity and individuality.

Daisuke, hailed as the 2023 TikTok Beauty Creator of the Year, expressed his excitement about partnering with the well-loved personal care brand.

“I am honored to be a part of the family,” Teree said as he enthusiastically held an exclusive makeup masterclass for fellow influencers and guests.

“Their dedication to offering high-quality makeup that’s accessible to all resonates deeply with me. I’m excited for everyone to experience the joy and creativity that FRESH KBEAUTYLAB brings to the Filipinos,” he added.

Affordable K-Beauty

FRESH’s newest cosmetic collection boasts affordable, accessible and long-wearing products, including powders, lip products, cosmetic tools and fragrance mists.

Apart from its extensive

range of beauty products, this cosmetic line empowers users to confidently and boldly express their personality while promoting inclusivity and self-confidence in every stroke and application.

Melody Chung, the vice president of Sales and Marketing, expressed its support towards the beauty brand’s latest collaboration with Daisuke, who has been using his platform to empower individuals to become more expressive with their unique individuality and embrace their beauty in all forms, shapes, and sizes.

“We are thrilled to introduce FRESH KBEAUTYLAB to the Filipinos, a brand that embodies the spirit of fun, affordability and longevity,” Chung said.

Whether just starting out and experimenting with makeup or having been a skilled makeup enthusiast for a long time, this collection allows everyone to achieve their best glow-up without breaking the bank.

The latest collection includes the Mattifying Skin Tint and Skin Mattifying Setting Powder, which offers a matte skin-light finish that is both hydrating and lightweight. It also features a Blush Bomb Cream Stick and Powder Duo for a sun-kissed flush; a 3-in-1 Eyebrow Definer Pen that is both sweatproof and waterproof; and the Precision Pout Liquid Matte Lipstick that is highly pigmented and long-lasting but does not feel sticky and heavy on the lips.

The collection also features innovative and affordable makeup tools: a face sculpting gua sha, a mini finger puff, an oil control volcanic roller and a makeup mixing palette with a free metal spatula.

The beauty brand also launched FRESH SCENTLAB, a new category of premium and long-lasting fragrance mists. Under this collection, there are four available fragrance mists that will instantly boost and elevate your confidence.

To top it all off, this latest collection proves that quality remains uncompromised despite its affordability, with products ranging from P99 to P199. This collection is definitely perfect, especially for students who want to enjoy high-quality cosmetics and fragrances within a specific budget.

FRESH KBEAUTYLAB and FRESH SCENTLAB are exclusively available at Watsons and SM Beauty physical and online stores.