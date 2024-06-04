SPD seized P2-M shabu in weeklong ops

The Southern Police District (SPD), led by P/BGen. Leon Victor Z. Rosete, announced its latest weekly accomplishment in the relentless battle against anti-illegal drugs.

He said that, with a steadfast commitment to upholding law and order, the SPD has conducted a series of highly successful operations resulting in substantial arrests and confiscations.

In the week covering the period from 29 May to 3 June 2024, the SPD executed a series of targeted operations across the Southern Metro, a total of 41 police operations were conducted that resulted in the apprehension of 59 individuals.

The seized illegal drugs include a total of 301.45 grams of shabu, 20.8 grams of marijuana, and 35 grams of kush with a total standard drug price value of P2,104,856.

The substantial drug haul, Rosete said, underscores the SPD's unwavering determination to eradicate the scourge of illegal drugs from our streets.

The SPD extends its gratitude to the community for their unwavering support and cooperation in the ongoing fight against illegal drugs.