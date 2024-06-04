SAGUPAAN SA PBA FINALS SIMULA NA

Laro ngayon

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7:30 p.m. -- Meralco vs Ginebra

Simula na ang pagtutuos ng San Miguel at Meralco sa PBA Finals kung saan pipilitin ng Beermen na makumpleto ang grandslam bid nito sa Game 1 ng best-of-seven series ngayong araw sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Nakatakda ang tipoff sa 7:30 p.m. kasama ng Beermen, na humahabol para sa ika-10 all-Filipino crown at ika-30 overall title, ay may bentahe ng mahabang pahinga kasunod ng pagwalis sa Rain or Shine sa semifinals.

Ngunit nag-aalala si San Miguel head coach Jorge Galent na kinakalawang ang kanyang mga manlalaro matapos na hindi maglaro ng competitive basketball sa loob ng halos dalawang linggo.

“We were kind of okay in this 11-day break. I’m just scared we might just be a little rusty. But we’ll see it on Wednesday,” sabi ni Gallent.

Sa likod ng nangungunang Best Player of the Conference na sina June Mar Fajardo, CJ Perez, Don Trollano, mga beteranong guwardiya na sina Marcio Lassiter at Chis Ross, Jericho Cruz at Terrence Romeo, nalampasan ng Beermen ang Elasto Painters ngunit siguradong haharapin ang isang hamon mula sa Bolts .

Nakaligtas ang Meralco sa nakakapagod na come-from-behind seven-game semis series win kontra Barangay Ginebra San Miguel na nagtapos lamang noong Biyernes sa San Jose, Batangas.

Dinaig ng Bolts ang Beermen sa kanilang unang engkuwentro sa elimination round, ngunit ang mga nakaraang resulta ay hindi mahalaga sa kung ano ang nangangako na magiging mainit na pinagtatalunan na showdown sa pagitan ng pinakamahusay na iskor na koponan at ang pinakamakuripot na defender sa torneo.

Matapang na tumakas ang Meralco, 95-92, noong Mayo 4 para sirain ang pagtatangka ng San Miguel na kumpletuhin ang 11-game elimination round sweep sa Batangas City.

“That’s the past. We’ve already been to a lot of games in the PBA and we all know that one game won’t define our series,” sabi ni Trillo. “One thing that I noticed with them is that they’re going to be ready, they’ve got experience, they’re well-coached, and their management is all out in supporting them. Like us, we’re also in the same situation.”

Tulad ng kanyang katapat, naniniwala si Galent na walang epekto sa serye ang huli nilang pagkikita dahil pareho silang nagsisimula sa simula.

“The only thing that happened there, it was a game where our minds were on the sweep but as what (coach) Luigi said their backs were against the wall. And if they lost that game, they would not make it to the playoffs,” sabi ni Gallent.

“So, they played their hearts out, we also played our hearts out to get the sweep, but that didn’t happen. But it’s done. We’ve learned from our mistakes in that game and we just have to get better,” dagdag niya.