Road rage suspect slapped murder raps

The suspect who shot dead a 65-year-old family driver in a road rage incident in EDSA-Ayala tunnel in Makati recently will be facing murder charges.

This comes after the Makati Prosecutor’s Office has found probable cause to file the charges against the suspect that killed the family driver identified as Aniceto Mateo.

The prosecutor’s office handed down its resolution on Monday, green lighting the filing of the criminal raps against the suspect.

Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo on Tuesday narrated that a resolution was issued by the office of the City Prosecutor of Makati finding probable cause to file murder charges against the suspect for violation of Article 248 of the Revised Penal Code or murder, and violation of Sec. 31 of 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act with no bail recommended.

Fajardo added that the Prosecutor’s Office already filed an information before the regional trial court for the non-bailable charge of murder.

The fiscal gave weight to the testimony of the victim’s companions inside the vehicle.

To recall, the victim, along with a female passenger and a minor, was traveling in a white Toyota Innova from BGC when he was gunned down by a man driving a black Mercedes Benz.