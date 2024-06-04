Remulla: Phl remains refugees’ sanctuary

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla has reaffirmed his steadfast dedication to enhancing programs for the welfare of refugees and stateless individuals.

He reiterated his commitment on Tuesday during the launch of the inaugural National Refugee Day 2024, spearheaded by the Department of Justice — Refugees and Stateless Persons Protection Unit (DoJ-RSPPU).

This initiative is in accordance with Presidential Proclamation No. 265 issued last year, designating June 20th of each year as “National Refugee Day.”

This proclamation mandates the active involvement and support of national government agencies, government-owned or-controlled corporations (GOCCs), state universities and colleges, local government units (LGUs), non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and the private sector in the effective observance of this day.

The inaugural National Refugee Day aims to underscore the nation’s solemn pledge to provide humanitarian assistance and create a safe and supportive environment for refugees, asylum-seekers, stateless persons, stateless applicants, and those at risk of statelessness.

“Filipinos are globally recognized for our hospitality, historically extending it to vulnerable individuals seeking refuge from conflict and persecution. Through the inaugural commemoration of National Refugee Day, the Philippines reaffirms its commitment to its enduring humanitarian tradition of welcoming and supporting those who have sought protection across borders,” Remulla said.

The Office of the Chief State Counsel (Legal Staff), overseer of the RSPPU under the supervision of Undersecretary Raul Vasquez, is tasked with managing all aspects of this event.

Dennis Arvin L. Chan, chief state counsel and head of the DoJ-RSPPU, expressed his hope that National Refugee Day would foster stronger, more inclusive communities in the country.

“May this day deepen our understanding of the challenges faced by refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless persons, and recognize their capacity to overcome obstacles and contribute to society,” Chan said.

In extending a warm welcome to those seeking refuge in the Philippines, Undersecretary Vasquez said: “May our nation stand as a beacon of hope, offering sanctuary and new beginnings to our brothers and sisters seeking refuge. We embrace you with open arms.”

The UN Refugee Agency (UNCHR) is committed to supporting efforts to create a conducive protection environment in the Philippines.

UNHCR head of national office Maria Ermina Valdeavilla-Gallardo expressed satisfaction with the Philippines’ enduring commitment to fostering inclusive communities that embrace and value the inclusion of refugees, asylum seekers and stateless persons.

UNCHR, the UN Refugee Agency, is dedicated to supporting the efforts to provide a favorable protection environment in the Philippines.

“We were established here over four decades ago, and we are exceptionally pleased with the continuous progress and level of commitment that the Philippines has shown in promoting progressive communities that support and value the inclusion of refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless persons,” Valdeavilla-Gallardo stressed.

Presiding Judge Maria Josefina G. San Juan-Torres, representing the judiciary, wholeheartedly endorsed the 1st National Refugee Day and its mission to fortify and uphold our country’s favorable protection environment.

“We are currently equipping our judges to handle naturalization cases through the Rule on Facilitated Naturalization, approved by the Supreme Court En Banc in 2022. This rule streamlines the judicial naturalization process, reducing costs and introducing other advancements,” she remarked.

As a signatory to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol, as well as the 1954 and 1961 Statelessness Conventions, the Philippines is committed to providing sanctuary to those fleeing violence and persecution and addressing statelessness.

The National Refugee Day 2024 will commence with the inaugural National Refugee Forum on 20 June, aiming to delve into the experiences of forcibly displaced individuals and explore how inclusive communities can address their displacement.