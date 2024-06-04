QC councilor eyes medical assistance desk

Quezon City Sixth District Councilor Banjo Pilar disclosed on Tuesday that they will be launching the “Bayan ang Panalo” Medical Assistance Desk in his office at Quezon City Hall.

Pilar cited the Malasakit Center as inspiration for the initiative, aiming to provide medical and financial aid to indigents in District 6.

However, unlike the Malasakit Center — which operates as a one-stop shop within hospitals — “Bayan ang Panalo” will focus solely on residents of Tandang Sora with limited resources who require medical support.

Pilar explained the limited scope due to funding constraints, with assistance tied to the Medical Assistance to Indigent Patients (MAIP) program of his wife, District VI Representative Marivic Co-Pilar.

“Despite this, the desk will offer relief and lessen the emotional and financial burdens of our residents needing medical care,” Pilar said.

Residents can visit his office and present proof of need for assistance with laboratory tests, dialysis treatment, MRI scans, CT scans, and other medical services.

Meantime, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte expressed support for the initiative, stating it would significantly benefit those requiring medical assistance in Tandang Sora.