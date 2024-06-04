‘Pinas Sarap’ reigns on GTV

Travel and food documentary program Pinas Sarap is leading GTV.

Based on Nielsen TV Audience Measurement data from 1 January to 18 May, Pinas Sarap led all GTV programs in Total Philippines (Urban and Rural) with a people rating of 2.9 percent.

In Urban Philippines, Pinas Sarap tallied a people rating of 3.4 percent for the same period, beating competing Saturday programs on TV5, namely Everybody Sing! (6 January to 10 February) which recorded a people rating of 3.3 percent and The Voice Teens (17 February to 18 May) with 2.9 percent rating.

Hosted by award-winning broadcast journalist Kara David, Pinas Sarap takes the audience on a culinary journey all over the Philippines. From featuring heritage recipes to culinary trends popular online, the show serves as a venue, allowing different towns, cities, and provinces to showcase their delicacies to local and global audiences.

Kara says the success of the show will not be possible without the avid viewers and the team behind the camera.

“Maraming salamat sa lahat ng masisipag na staff at crew ng programa. Higit sa lahat, salamat mga Kapuso sa walang sawang pagsubaybay sa Pinas Sarap sa nakalipas na pitong taon. Makakaasa kayong mas bubusugin pa namin kayo ng magagandang kuwento ng pagkain at kulturang Pinoy (Many thanks to all the hardworking staff and crew of the program. Above all, thank you Kapusos for tirelessly following Pinas Sarap for the past seven years. You can count on us to fill you with more good stories of Filipino food and culture),” Kara said.

Now in its seventh year, Pinas Sarap not only features local delicacies but also underscores the sustainability practices of locals in the areas it visits, which others can emulate.

An episode on the local delicacies of Coron, Palawan, which aired in April, tackled how mangrove conservation can lead to increased seafood yields in the town. Another episode, which recently aired in May, showed how fishermen adhere to the authorities’ fishing guidelines in Laguna de Bay to ensure sustainable catch.

Pinas Sarap airs every Saturday at 8:15 p.m. on GTV. Global Pinoys can also watch the show on GMA Life TV.