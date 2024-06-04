Phl, UAE wants deeper bilateral, trade ties

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) expressed its interest to "do more trade" in the Philippines as both countries are looking to strengthen their bilateral relations.

During the bilateral meeting of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Malacañan Palace on Tuesday, the Filipino president expressed his desire to strengthen relations with the Middle Eastern Country.

Marcos explained that there are many Filipinos who are employed in the UAE.

Based on the Department of Foreign Affairs' data as of January 2020, approximately 648,000 Filipinos were residing in the UAE.

Marcos acknowledged the "close relationship" of the Philippines and the UAE, and expressed openness to deepen the two countries' cooperation.

"We extend that relationship further and make it deeper," he said.

"Our relationship is growing, but not enough. We could do much better. It could be much better because I think we have an interest to further enhance it. But also the Philippines has shown that it's been welcoming investors, we would like to do more trade, and to finalize and sit down with the Philippines," Sheikh Abdullah told the President in response.

In the same bilateral meeting, Marcos thanked the UAE's support during various crises in the Philippines.

He also noted the crucial assistance the UAE has provided to Filipino nationals working in the Emirates.

"I hope that we are able to reciprocate somehow because we are very grateful for the assistance that you have done in terms of our crises in the Philippines, especially to our Filipino nationals who are working in the Emirates. We extend that relationship further and make it deeper," he added.

The UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs also expressed his honor and gratitude for the warm reception, marking his return to the Philippines after 14 years.

The foreign official also thanked the Philippines for how the Filipino people show their dedication and love as they considered the UAE as their second home.

"I would say, sir, when the Emiratis, when they come to the Philippines they never feel leaving here. You really make them feel at home. So thank you very much," he said.