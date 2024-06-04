Perez, Newsome set friendship aside

San Miguel Beer guard CJ Perez and Meralco’s backcourt general Chris Newsome have played instrumental roles in bringing success to Gilas Pilipinas.

But this time, they will be at each other’s throats as they try to lead their respective teams to the Philippine Basketball Association Philippine Cup throne.

The Perez-Newsome matchup is something to watch when the best-of-seven championship series erupts today at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Teammates in the Gilas squad that ended the country’s 61-year gold medal drought in the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, it will be interesting to see how the two energetic, athletic, and prolific scorers pit against each other.

“CJ is one of the fiercest competitors that I ever played against. I know him really well,” Newsome said.

“CJ’s probably one of the best we have in this league in terms of being aggressive, attacking the basket. Having to be able to score on multiple levels, you know, attack the basket, midrange and he could shoot the three.”

Perez, the Commissioner’s Cup Finals Most Valuable Player, is averaging 20.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists to lead the Beermen to their 15th all-Filipino conference finals and 45th overall.

In their elimination round meeting last 4 May, Perez was limited to eight points in a terrible 3-of-14 field goal shooting in a stinging 92-95 loss that denied San Miguel of a rare 11-game eliminations sweep.

‘It’s gonna feel a little bit like Gilas practice.’

“New (Newsome) knows how to play against me. I’m just gonna play within our system. (But) whatever defense he throws at me I’ll be ready,” Perez said.

Newsome is also doing great for the Bolts, who are in their fifth finals and first all-local title appearance with a mission to claim a first-ever crown since joining the league in 2010.

The Ateneo de Manila University product has an average of 15.6 points, 6.4 boards and 4.4 dishes per outing. But his biggest contribution to Meralco is his defense and he is expected to lock down on Perez.

“It’s gonna feel a little bit like Gilas practice. Because sometimes we’re not on the same team and I have to guard him the full day in practice,” he said.

“It’s definitely a good challenge for me. You know me, I’m a defensive guy and I love challenges whenever it comes to trying to make it hard for my opponent. I’m not saying I’ll be able to stop him but my job is to make it as difficult as possible.”

Perez is also as excited.

“New is really a good defender. During our Gilas stint, he’s the one task to defend against the best players of the other teams. (So) I’m excited about what the team and I will bring out in this finals series,” Perez said.