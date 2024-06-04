PCG to cooperate on DOJ probe against 7 personnel

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) will participate in the investigation that will be done by the Department of Justice (DOJ) regarding the participation of its seven personnel in the alleged hazing at the water search and rescue (WASAR), which led to the death of a PCG trainee.

On Monday, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) recommended to the DOJ the filing of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and violation of Anti-Hazing Law versus seven PCG instructors.

The PCG said that although they haven't received a copy of the complaint, it said that they will actively participate in the investigation.

"Based on the directive of PCG Commandant CG Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan, the PCG will fully cooperate with the investigation and provide necessary legal assistance to the seven PCG WASAR trainers within the bounds of the law," the PCG statement read.

PCG Spokesperson, CG Rear Admiral Armando Balilo, said the concerned Coast Guard personnel have been relieved from their posts since November 2023 amid the internal investigation regarding the incident that led to the untimely demise of Coast Guard Apprentice Seaman Mori Caguay.

The PCG immediately stopped conducting WASAR two days after the incident.

The 27-year-old Caguay lost consciousness amid the 100-meter swim.

The training staff immediately noticed the situation and conducted cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

He was brought to the nearest hospital for further medical assistance but was declared dead by the attending physician.