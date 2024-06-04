Pampanga, DoST boost science education

The Provincial Government of Pampanga and the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Region III have partnered to enhance science education through interactive exhibits.

Last Monday, Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda signed a memorandum of agreement with DoST-3 Director Julius Caesar Sicat to host the DoST-3 Mobile Science Centrum in Pampanga annually. This collaboration aims to make science more accessible and engaging for the youth by featuring 22 interactive science exhibits.

Provincial Science and Technology Office of Pampanga, director Mary Michelle Quiambao said that the agreement represents a significant step toward bringing science education closer to the community, eliminating the need for students to travel to Manila for such experiences.

The program is scheduled to launch in Pampanga in October, providing local students with the opportunity to explore and appreciate various scientific concept.

Director Sicat expressed gratitude to Gov. Delta for his support and emphasized the importance of initiatives like this in promoting science and technology in the region.

The program, funded by Senator Joel Villanueva, aims to address the shortage of research scientists and engineers in the Philippines, particularly in Pampanga, to drive socioeconomic development.

Delta reiterated his commitment to ensuring the success of the program, emphasizing the importance of equipping future generations with the knowledge and skills needed in a science-driven world.