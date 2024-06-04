P12k cash aid for Mandaue’s solo parents

The Mandaue City Council is now considering a proposed ordinance to provide cash subsidy to solo parents at P1,000 per month.

City Councilor Jimmy Lumapas, the author of the proposed ordinance, told reporters that he believed that the measure would hurdle the second and final reading.

“I am confident that my proposed ordinance could hurdle the second and final reading,” he said.

Being pushed is for a P12,000 annual cash subsidy to all registered single parents in the city.

Lumapas said the city government could provide P1 million a month to bankroll the cash subsidy.

There are about 900 to 1,000 registered solo parents in Mandaue City, whom Lumapas believed need help from the local government as they struggle to raise their children by themselves.

There are 27 barangays in the city and the City Social Welfare and Services already conducted compilation on single parents in the barangays.