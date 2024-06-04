Navy slams China over Ayungin goods seizure

A Philippine Navy official has expressed dismay regarding China’s lack of rationale in obstructing a mission vessel delivering food and medical supplies to Filipino troops stationed at the Ayungin Shoal in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone.

Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, the Navy spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, criticized China’s actions during a press conference at Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City on Tuesday.

“Their deceptive actions lack common sense. We were unable to airdrop construction materials due to their interference. Their rationale for obstructing the mission is baseless. They lack common sense,” he said.

Trinidad affirmed that the Philippine government maintains its approach to addressing the disputed West Philippine Sea.

Denying China’s accusations, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, in a statement, said the Filipino navy crew aboard the military ship, BRP Sierra Madre, did not point guns at Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) personnel.

The AFP emphasized that its personnel acted with professionalism, restraint, and discipline, adhering to Rules of Engagement (ROE) while safeguarding sovereignty and sovereign rights.

AFP chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. explained during a press conference that the airdrop resupply mission on May 19th was unannounced, with no prior information provided to any party.

Despite completing three out of four resupply rounds, the second airdrop was intercepted by Chinese vessels. Brawner clarified that the packages only contained foodstuff, not construction materials as assumed by the CCG crew.

Asserting the rights of the Philippines, Brawner stressed that China had no authority to confiscate the supplies intended for soldiers on board the BRP Sierra Madre.

He clarified that while Filipino soldiers were armed, they did not deliberately aim their weapons at the Chinese.

Brawner condemned China’s actions as illegal under international law and stated that the AFP had reported the incident to the Department of National Defense and provided information to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

He highlighted the peaceful nature of the airdrop method, aiming to perform missions without confrontation with China.

Brawner branded China’s capture of food items and medical supplies near the BRP Sierra Madre, the country’s military outpost in the area, as a “provocative” move and “causing alarm.”

In an ambush interview on Tuesday at Camp Aguinaldo, Brawner explained that the handling of weapons by the military personnel deployed in the LS57 “is not a normal occurrence” during the AFP’s rotational and resupply (RORE) missions.

“But in this particular incident, because the Chinese RHIBs (rigid-hulled inflatable boats) came very very close to the BRP Sierra Madre, of course, this was a cause of alarm so our soldiers as a precautionary measure, held onto their firearms. It’s only part of the rules of engagements,” he added.

Last week, Beijing’s state-run media released a spliced video supposedly showing the Philippine Navy crew onboard the BRP Sierra Madre pointing guns directed at the China Coast Guard personnel onboard large RHIBs.

The AFP, in response, released a self-explanatory video as to why the Filipino troops were seen alerted. The video was taken by the troops from the BRP Sierra Madre during the AFP’s airdropped supply mission on 19 May.

During the confrontation, about five to 10 meters away from the BRP Sierra Madre, two large Chinese RHIBs were seen harassing Filipino troops onboard two small rubber boats. The CCG crew was running airdropped supplies for the navy personnel.

Brawner noted that there were three CCG ships and 12 Chinese Maritime Militia vessels surrounding the area of confrontation.

“This photo was taken from our troops on board the BRP Sierra Madre. So you can see how close they are. It’s very close,” he said during a press conference.