MRT 7 right on track — DoTr official

Despite minor alignment issues and right-of-way acquisitions, the Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT 7) is right on track, a Department of Transportation (DoTr) official said on Tuesday.

At the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas held at the Land Transportation Office main building in Quezon City, DoTr Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette B. Aquino said that while issues raised by San Jose Del Monte City Mayor Arthur Robes that some business establishments will be impacted and traffic congestions might worsen with the full blast construction of MRT 7, the mass transit will roll next year and will be completed by year 2027.

"We will have a public consultation by middle of this June to iron out the issues raised by shareholders," Aquino told DAILY TRIBUNE on the sideline of the forum.

Aquino said the issues that Mayor Robes aired came from business owners who would be affected by the construction of the railway, thereby suggesting an alternative trackway. This is aside from the other view of the railway system contractor.

"An inspection also has to be done by the middle of the week," Aquino said.

But she assured that in 2025 the MRT 7 train will start carrying passengers back and forth on its 12 stations. With the two remaining train stations fully operational by 2027.

The 22-kilometers MRT 7 train line system has 14 stations leading to San Jose Del Monte City in Bulacan.