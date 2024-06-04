MRT-7 right on track

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) announced on Tuesday that it is already set to start the partial operations of the Quezon City portion of the MRT Line-7 before the end of next year.

In a statement, the DoTr said that along with project proponent San Miguel Corporation, they are expecting Station 13 or the Tala Station to be operational by the end of 2026.

Transportation Assistant Secretary for Railways Jorjette Aquino, meantime, said that the agency is also discussing with the local government of San Jose Del Monte the planned realignment of routes to better serve the commuting public.

“Our discussion with San Jose Del Monte is ongoing. We are scheduled to inspect the proposed alignment with San Miguel Corp. and San Jose LGU this June,” Aquino said.

The Tala Station in Caloocan City is projected for completion in 2026, and the San Jose del Monte Station in Bulacan is estimated to be finished in 2027, assuming the target completion schedule proceeds as planned. The latter station’s completion, however, is contingent on resolving any outstanding alignment issues.

Aquino added that the Tala and San Jose del Monte stations are currently being evaluated to determine their suitability for conversion into more accessible stations for commuters.

To date, the 22-kilometer rail line’s overall progress rate is at 69.86 percent. The MRT-7 Line has 14 stations, which will connect Quezon City and San Jose del Monte in Bulacan.

Once completed, the rail line is expected to reduce travel time from Quezon City to San Jose Del Monte in just 35 minutes.