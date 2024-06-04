More APEC collaboration sought to address trade challenges

To address current trade challenges and revitalize multilateral trading system, the Philippines, through the Department of Trade and Industry, is calling for stronger partnership with Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) member economies.

During the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade held in Peru last month, Trade and Industry Undersecretary Allan Gepty, in discussions on trade liberalization and the outcomes of the 13th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference (MC13), underscored, “While we did not achieve the outcomes we had hoped for, the Philippines sees this as an opportunity for us to reflect and collaborate more to strengthen the multilateral trading system.

“We need to build on the positive outcomes of MC13 by implementing and advancing the decisions and agreements from the meeting. In this regard, the Philippines reaffirms its commitment to upholding the WTO’s role in fostering a rules-based, non-discriminatory, free, open, fair, transparent, and inclusive multilateral trading system,” Gepty added even as he expressed firm resolution to address outstanding issues in the WTO.

Explore alternative approaches

Highlighting agriculture as a Philippine priority, Gepty also urged APEC economies to engage constructively to resolve domestic support and public stockholding issues by urging member economies to explore alternative approaches for further discussion in recognition that this is a new subject in APEC.

He said the Philippines also champions the integration of broader segments into trade, supporting greater inclusion of micro, small, and medium enterprises, women, persons with disabilities, and youth and elderly.