Mla, UAE eye enhanced bilateral, trade ties

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have expressed interest in enhancing trade relations between their two countries during a bilateral meeting at Malacañang Palace.

President Marcos emphasized the importance of strengthening ties, citing the significant number of Filipinos employed in the UAE, which currently stands at approximately 648,000, according to data from the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Sheikh Abdullah echoed the sentiment, stating that while the relationship between the two countries is growing, there is room for improvement, particularly in trade and cooperation. Marcos expressed gratitude for UAE’s support during crises in the Philippines and emphasized the warm reception given to Emiratis in the country.

Sheikh Abdullah, in turn, thanked the Philippines for its hospitality and expressed his honor in returning to the country after 14 years.