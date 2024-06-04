Mbappe makes ‘dream’ move to Real Madrid

MADRID, Spain (AFP) — Kylian Mbappe signed a five-year deal to move to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain on Monday and called the move a “dream come true.”

“The Whites have strengthened their squad with a world superstar,” Real said on their website.

“Real Madrid had reached an agreement for the player to be at Real Madrid for the next five seasons.”

The announcement is the culmination of Real’s long courtship of one of the most prolific forwards in world football.

“So happy and proud to join the club of my dreams. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support,” the 25-year-old Mbappe added on social media.

Real first courted Mbappe in 2012 when they invited the 13-year-old to spend a week with them. During the visit he was photographed with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Monday, Ronaldo, now playing in Saudi Arabia, commented on Mbappe’s Instagram post, showing the teenager in a Real sweatshirt pointing at the club badge.

“My turn to have my eyes on you,” wrote Ronaldo.

“Excited to see you light up the Bernabeu.”

Mbappe had agreed to move to Real in February and announced in May he would leave PSG at the end of the season.

Real, fresh from winning their 15th Champions League on Saturday with a 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund, moved to confirm the deal on Monday before Mbappe is involved in pre-Euro 2024 friendlies for France.

“Welcome to the best club in the world,” former Real goalkeeper Iker Casillas posted on X.

“It’s never too late if the feeling is good. With you begins the road to the 16th.”

It was a sentiment echoed by defender Eder Militao, who came on at the end of the victory over Dortmund.

Mbappe will earn 35 million euros ($38 million) a season, according to reports in Spain.

Mbappe’s last contract with PSG, signed in 2022, was a two-year deal worth some 72 million euros before tax with loyalty bonuses of a similar amount and a signing-on fee of 150 million euros.