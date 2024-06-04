Massive Danish RE bid starts wind measurement installation

Danish fund manager Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) is moving forward with its 2,000-megawatt (MW) local offshore wind project (OSW) with the installation of a technology that will measure the sites' wind capacity.

CIP said on Monday that Light Detection and Ranging devices (LIDAR) were installed in its Camarines Sur site. Additional LIDARs will also be deployed in Samar Norte and Pangasinan.

“CIP is very grateful for the incredible support it has received from the local government of Camarines Sur and the various national and regional agencies,” CIP offshore wind Co-CEO for the Philippines Rune Damgaard said.

“Installing the LIDARs, which are non-intrusive wind measurement devices, is a project milestone, as we are concurrently ramping up our other activities to progress the development of our projects in a manner that safeguards the environment and the community,” Damgaard added.

LIDARs are wind measurement instruments that use laser technology to measure wind speeds.

In March 2023, CIP affiliate Copenhagen Infrastructure New Markets Fund (CINMF) became the first foreign-owned company to invest in the development of local OSW with $5 billion worth of contracts with the Department of Energy.

The deal covers three projects with a combined capacity of 2,000 MW in Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, Northern Samar, and Pangasinan and La Union — with a 25-year operating period each.

Once implemented, these deals can generate enough power to supply about one million households and offset about 2.9 million tonnes in carbon dioxide emissions yearly.

Likewise, the projects are expected to generate about 4,500 jobs throughout the development and operations period.

CIP has over 100 gigawatts of green energy projects and has raised approximately EUR 19 billion for energy and associated infrastructure investments from more than 140 international institutional investors.