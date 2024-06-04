Marcos to locals near Kanlaon Volcano: Stay out of permanent danger zone

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the residents living near Mount Kanlaon on Tuesday to remain vigilant and avoid the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone.

In a video message posted on Facebook, Marcos said the government has announced a heightened alert due to the ongoing unrest of Kanlaon Volcano, which has prompted the evacuation of affected residents.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported a 5,000-meter-high phreatic eruption at Kanlaon Volcano on Monday, 3 June.

The eruption, which started at the top vent of Kanlaon on Monday at 6:51 p.m. and continued for six minutes, caused the agency to upgrade the volcano's Alert Level 2, which indicates rising unrest.

Marcos Jr. assured the nation of the government's readiness and proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens.

In addition, Marcos said the government has already raised the alert level from 1 to 2 within the vicinity, indicating a significant level of volcanic activity that necessitates precautionary measures.