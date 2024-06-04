Marcos to locals near Kanlaon Volcano: Stay out of permanent danger zone

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. urged the residents living near Mount Kanlaon on Tuesday to remain vigilant and avoid the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone.
In a video message posted on Facebook, Marcos said the government has announced a heightened alert due to the ongoing unrest of Kanlaon Volcano, which has prompted the evacuation of affected residents.
Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported a 5,000-meter-high phreatic eruption at Kanlaon Volcano on Monday, 3 June.
The eruption, which started at the top vent of Kanlaon on Monday at 6:51 p.m. and continued for six minutes, caused the agency to upgrade the volcano's Alert Level 2, which indicates rising unrest.
Marcos Jr. assured the nation of the government's readiness and proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of the citizens.
In addition, Marcos said the government has already raised the alert level from 1 to 2 within the vicinity, indicating a significant level of volcanic activity that necessitates precautionary measures.
"Fellow citizens, Kanlaon Volcano in Negros is currently experiencing unrest," Marcos said.
"I also urge everyone to remain vigilant and avoid the 4km radius permanent danger zone. Please follow the advice and instructions from local authorities," Marcos added.
The volcanic eruption has impacted 170 families, comprising 796 individuals, who have been swiftly relocated to evacuation centers.
Marcos said the Phivolcs is actively monitoring the volcanic activity, while the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) are providing necessary support and resources.
"We have distributed sleeping kits in La Castellana and there are already 13,000 family food packs prepositioned in Negros Island with an additional 40,000 food packs and other non-food items on the way," the President said.
"Our air assets are also on standby for a quicker response. I assure you that our government is ready and continuously providing support until everyone safely returns to their homes," he added.