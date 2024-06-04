Marcos appoints Papin as PCSO board member

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed singer-turned-politician Imelda Papin as an acting member of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board of directors, Malacañang said Tuesday.

Based on the Presidential Communications Office’s social media account, Marcos himself can be seen administering Papin’s oath in Malacañan Palace.

PCSO, based on its statute, consists of five Presidential appointees. These members are empowered to suggest rules and regulations regarding lotteries and horse races, provided that the President approves them.

The 2023 Report on Salaries and Allowances of the Commission on Audit states that PCSO board members received salaries of between P1.6 million and P2.03 million in 2018.

Papin became famous in the local entertainment industry as the “Jukebox Queen” in the 1970s and popularized the songs “Isang Linggong Pag-Ibig” and “Bakit.”

Beyond her long music career, Papin has a lengthy political background.