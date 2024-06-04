Manila senior citizens to undergo biometrics

The local government of Manila revealed that it is set to conduct biometric registration for senior citizens to update their data and streamline social service distribution.

Mayor Honey Lacuna urged senior residents to cooperate with their barangays for the registration process as she called on the heads of Manila’s 896 barangays to assist in disseminating information and schedules.

The Public Employment Service Office has already coordinated with the Manila Barangay Bureau to distribute the registration schedule across barangays. Barangay officials will then inform residents within their jurisdictions.

The registration, starting with barangays in Districts 1 and 2, will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until 14 June 2024. Residents are advised to coordinate with their barangays for specific dates and locations.

Personnel from the Electronic Data Processing Office will handle the biometric capture.

Lacuna explained that the registration aims to update the city’s database of senior citizens. This will facilitate the distribution of the Social Amelioration Program and the issuance of the Manila Residents Identification Card as mandated by a city ordinance.