Las Piñas offers HPV jabs

The local government of Las Piñas City on Tuesday announced that it is offering free Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines for girls aged 9 to 14 years old which will be held from 7 to 9 June 2024.

According to the local government unit, the vaccination drive — which will be launched at Robinson’s Las Piñas — aims to promote a cervical cancer-free future for young girls in the city.

Prior to vaccination, parents and guardians are urged to bring their children to their nearest barangay health centers for pre-registration and screening.

For those receiving their second dose, they should also visit their barangay health centers with their previous vaccination card for registration and screening.

On the day of vaccination, children must bring School ID card or any ID card with birthdate, birth certificate for out-of-school youth or a barangay certificate if birth certificate or school ID is unavailable.