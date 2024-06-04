Lady warriors to steal IM, 70.3 Subic spotlight

A total of 22 fearless women are set to push their limits in the Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines while a formidable group gears up for a fierce battle in the IRONMAN 70.3 Subic Bay events kicking off Sunday at the Subic Bay Boardwalk.

Leading the diverse and determined lineup in the full-distance IRONMAN is United Arab Emirates’ Svetlana Kovaleva. Competitors from Japan, Hongkong, Mexico, France, Great Britain, Singapore, Ecuador and Taiwan promise a thrilling contest of endurance across the 3.8-kilometer swim, 180-km bike and 42.2-km run race.

Notably, local talents Sarah Erañ, Maryfel Aumentado, and Anne Nuñez, who topped the 18-24 age category in last year’s IM 70.3 Subic Bay, will also vie for top honors.

On the women’s side of the IM 70.3, a fierce duel is anticipated over the 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21.1-km run race. Contenders include Kath Lagunsad, Maypette Ng and rising stars Jamiya Mendoza and Audrey Reodica.

This year’s event, organized by The IRONMAN Group, has drawn over a thousand participants across various individual age categories and relay events, with coveted slots for three World Championships up for grabs.

Ensuring a seamless and successful event, organizers, partners and the host venue have collaborated since last year, aiming to provide an exceptional experience that also highlights local hospitality.

The men’s competition will also be intense, with Czech Petr Lukosz gunning for a second victory in three years in the full IRONMAN race. Competitors from South Africa, Korea, Singapore, Portugal, France, Kuwait, Korea, Germany, China, Uzbekistan, India, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Switzerland, Italy, Thailand, Japan, Monaco and the United States will spice up the title chase.