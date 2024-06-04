JV slams Beijing’s ‘inhumane’ WPS acts

Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito on Tuesday condemned what he described as “inhumane” actions of the China Coast Guard (CCG) against Philippine military personnel in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Ejercito said China’s “lack of compassion is shown by its cruel actions, such as blocking essential supplies for our troops stationed in Ayungin Shoal and interfering with the evacuation of sick Filipino marines.”

“These heartless actions put lives at risk and show a complete lack of care for people’s well-being,” he said in a statement.

“I reiterate that China must respect the Philippines’ maritime activities in the area and refrain from engaging in actions that escalate tensions and jeopardize peace and stability in the region,” he added.

Earlier this week, the CCG reportedly seized food and other supplies intended for Philippine military personnel posted at the BRP Sierra Madre, a World War 2 ship grounded on Ayungin Shoal in the WPS.