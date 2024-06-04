In the fabric of our times

Sustainability is the future. Aligned with cultural and historical preservation, heritage and fashion today, this is the current global direction in all industries. In the Philippines, one of the latest, biggest and most notable gathering of artisans and craftsmen will run from 7 to 11 June at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum.
In time for this year’s Independence Day celebration, the third edition of Likha intends to build on the success of the past two showcases of both progress and accomplishments of the featured artisans.
Likha 3 presents the biggest lineup of craftsmen and designers. From the usual 29 to 30, approximately 87 are expected to participate. A special section is reserved for the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan or GAMABA awardees.
Likha 3’s storytelling partner for 2024 is Dama Ko, Lahi Ko (DKLK), a movement that started in 2021 promoting Filipino soft power by featuring our heritage. DKLK has encouraged Filipinos to celebrate culture by sharing stories that are meaningful and personal, experienced through the five senses. In this edition of Likha, they will arrange a series of talks on Filipino craftsmanship themed “Sining ng Lahi, Yaman ng Bayan” — to communicate a cohesive story of cultural heritage and legacy.
‘Likha 3’ participants are:
Section 1
Aishe, Angie’s Yakan Weave, Barba, Balay ni Atong, Calligrafilipino, Charming Baldemor Studios, Creative Definitions, Culturaids, Ditta Sandico, Filip+Inna, Goodluck Humans, Habi, Heartefino, Holicow, JB Woodcraft, Marikina Shoe Makers, Milvidas, Neil Felipp, Nina Inabel, NLagdameo, Strozzi, Tadeco, That one Piece, Viña Romero.
Section 2:
Antequera Baskets, Bordado — Batangas, Folk Wood Carver — Paete, Hablon — Iloilo, Ikat Weaving, Inabel — Abra, Inabel — Bangar, Iranun Weaving, La Herminia Piña Weaving, Langkit, Leyte Basket, Mat Weaving — Samar, Sagada Pottery, Silver Pokpok — Pampanga, Stone Carvers, T’nalak, Tinkep Basket — Palawan, Tinguian Burda — Abra, Yakan Weaving.
Section 3
Buli Weaving, Capiz Shell Craft, Ifugao Wood, Carvers, Inabel — Silk Binakol, Inabel — Silk Pinilian, Inuod Gold Thread Embroidery, Jama Mapun Mats, Kalinga Weaving, Lagang, Leather Crafting — Bukidnon, Maranao Burda and Balud, Miniature Houses — Pampanga, Plampinko — Liloan Cebu, Panubok Embroidery — Bukidnon, Parol — Pampanga, Pottery — Tiwi, Albay, Religious Sculpture — Cavite, Sagada Weaving, Saruk Hat — Cebu, Shell Flowers — Iloilo, Tausug Saruk Weaver, Tausug Siyabit Weaver, Tausug Tutup Weaver, Teduray Lambanguan Weaving, Tugaya Wood Carver, Wood Carving — Palawan, Wuthle — Iloilo, Yakan Tennun Weaver.
NEW.NOW.NEXT invites everyone to this interactive gathering with Filipino artisans. For the artisans and craftsman, to encourage them to integrate their learnings, develop crafts and design to create what is truly and uniquely Filipino world-class artistry and instilling Filipino pride through Filipino craftsmanship.
For the local government units, to invite and advocate more supervision, guidance and consistent assistance.
For the rest of the country, sustainable support. All these patriotic efforts are useless and futile without the patronage (which comes in many ways — monetary, emotional, etc.) of the public.
We are all in this together, hundreds of communities with one end goal of sustaining Philippine traditional textiles by making them relevant and fashionable.
For more updates, please visit their website at likha.org.ph and follow their Instagram @likha.community.