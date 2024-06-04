In the fabric of our times

Sustainability is the future. Aligned with cultural and historical preservation, heritage and fashion today, this is the current global direction in all industries. In the Philippines, one of the latest, biggest and most notable gathering of artisans and craftsmen will run from 7 to 11 June at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) Forum.

In time for this year’s Independence Day celebration, the third edition of Likha intends to build on the success of the past two showcases of both progress and accomplishments of the featured artisans.

Likha 3 presents the biggest lineup of craftsmen and designers. From the usual 29 to 30, approximately 87 are expected to participate. A special section is reserved for the Gawad sa Manlilikha ng Bayan or GAMABA awardees.

Likha 3’s storytelling partner for 2024 is Dama Ko, Lahi Ko (DKLK), a movement that started in 2021 promoting Filipino soft power by featuring our heritage. DKLK has encouraged Filipinos to celebrate culture by sharing stories that are meaningful and personal, experienced through the five senses. In this edition of Likha, they will arrange a series of talks on Filipino craftsmanship themed “Sining ng Lahi, Yaman ng Bayan” — to communicate a cohesive story of cultural heritage and legacy.