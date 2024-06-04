When you travel domestically right in your own backyard, you can discover diverse landscapes and hidden gems, all as a form of relaxation.

Wanting to discover new sights, my travel buddies, Grace Lozada, Susan Sala and Eileen Streegan browsed the idea of visiting Iloilo for the weekend to coincide with the much-talked-about Tahum Exhibit at their Convention Center.

Tahum, meaning beauty in Ilonggo, showcased beautiful products such as fashion, jewelry, articles for the home, and they did not forget about the food! The annual exhibit supports local entrepreneurs as they promote local trade with international quality. It aims to generate funds for a scholarship program for financially challenged students.

In addition to the tourist attractions, which included centuries-old churches, magnificent mansions and the River Esplanade, we had a taste of delicacies that offered a rich tapestry of flavors deeply rooted in the region’s history and culture at the Camiña Balay Nga Bato. A well-preserved heritage house built in 1865, we savored their homemade tsokolate tablea and the famous Filipino pork dumpling soup, Pancit Molo.

Our last evening was made more memorable by the unexpected call from Darylle Marie Sarmiento, public relations officer of Megaworld, inviting us to an evening of degustation at the Richmonde Hotel.

Welcomed by the amiable general manager Natalie Lim, the dinner was carefully curated by chef Ariel Castañeda to highlight the best of Ilonggo cuisine offering a unique culinary experience with a focus on quality and taste of Iloilo’s vibrant food culture, making the dining experience worth exploring and truly memorable.

Oh yes, we were billeted at the Marriott Hotel, located within the impressive Iloilo Business Park being developed by property giant Megaworld.

The township features the Festive Mall, Festive Walk Parade and the Iloilo Museum of Contemporary Art, among others. These developments contribute to the energizing growth, which enhances the city’s status as a dynamic financial, business and lifestyle district in Western Visayas.