ICTSI hails Saso feat

The International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) congratulates Yuka Saso on her extraordinary victory at the US Women’s Open on Monday (Manila time) at the Lancaster Golf Club in Pennsylvania.

In a statement, ICTSI said the 22-year-old Saso’s talent, dedication and perseverance had pushed her to make history by becoming the youngest golfer to win the prestigious title twice.

Saso, a Philippine-born Japanese who has been enjoying ICTSI support since her amateur days, pulled off a shocker when she closed with a two-under-par 68 for a three-shot victory. She finished with a four-under-par total of 276 to claim her second LPGA tour title in three years.

“Her immense talent, unwavering dedication, and relentless perseverance have culminated in this remarkable achievement. We couldn’t be prouder of her success,” ICTSI said.

“Yuka’s second major championship win is a beacon of inspiration to aspiring athletes everywhere. Coming from behind, she maintained her focus and determination, adhering to her routine and playing her game, which ultimately led to a magnificent finish. Her love for the game shines through in every stroke, and she embodies the true spirit of a champion.”

With the win, Saso took home a cash prize of roughly P140.8 million — the biggest payday in her entire professional career.

ICTSI stressed that it will continue to support her as she serves as an example to other Filipino golfers.

“A long-time supporter of Yuka, ICTSI has always believed in her potential and commitment to excellence,” ICTSI, which also supports the international campaigns of Bianca Pagdanganan, Dottie Ardina, Princess Superal, Rianne Malixi and Miguel Tabuena, added.

“Her success reaffirms our dedication to fostering outstanding talent in sports — a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work, determination, and the steadfast support of those who believe in her.”