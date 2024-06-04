Hope through Rotary’s magic

The 2024 Rotary International Convention in Singapore was recently concluded, and about 20,000 Rotarians from thousands of clubs all over the world are probably, like me, settled back home savoring the afterglow of meeting like-minded people of different nationalities, professions, ages, cultures, color, interests, gender and any other attributes that distinguish us from each other with no personal agenda except to be of service above self to fellow men.

The friendly vibes of Rotary fellowship were evident everywhere as people greeted each other with a friendly nod, a smile, a hearty handshake, or a warm hug. The pride felt by each delegation, whether a large contingent or a solitary delegate, was palpable as cheers would erupt during the parade of nations as the flags of the different participating countries were waved.

What is it about Rotary that has attracted roughly about 1.4 million people from over 200 countries to be affiliated with a non-profit, non-religious, non-political service-oriented organization that has been around since 1905? Rotarians are not paid. Rotarians shell out their own money to fund projects both in their home country and abroad. Rotarians spend countless hours trekking to far-off destinations at their own expense to work on projects that are not likely their usual trade. Rotarians provide shelter for those affected by calamities. Rotarians build houses for the homeless, the elderly and the abandoned. Rotarians provide medical assistance to the sick. Rotarians nurture maternal and child health. Rotarians feed the malnourished. Rotarians enable livelihood for depressed communities. Rotarians educate the ill-educated. Rotarians tend to the environment. Rotarians promote peace.

Most folks out there who are not Rotarians or who have not crossed paths with a Rotarian are probably wondering what the catch is. Surely, all the activities that Rotary purportedly is involved in read like a panacea to the wish list of the needs of our world. Well, folks, there is no catch from where I sit. Believe it or not, it is simply borne out of a desire to help people in need. And I believe it is certainly not unique to Rotarians.

As human beings, we have the capacity to be aware of one’s self, to think, and to reflect on our existence. We have the capacity to empathize, to feel for other people, to be kind and to have concern for our fellow human beings. Our ability to reason and decide what is right from what is wrong leads us to take action to alleviate what we see needs to be done. And I believe that Rotary, with its well-oiled, tried and proven support structure, provides any one who may be so inclined, in consonance and in fellowship with like-minded fellow Rotarians, to take empathy to a higher level of taking action. This is the magic of Rotary. Rotarians create hope.

But of course, Rotarians also know how to recognize achievements, to be inspired and to celebrate what has been accomplished, and to party! The Rotary party of 2024 in Singapore was certainly one big celebration that I will remember for a long time to come. The conference highlight for me was the inspirational message from Rotary International’s President Gordon McInally regarding his focus on taking the spotlight on mental health. A sickness that has afflicted millions of people, who, because of the stigma attached to this treatable illness, have been left in lonely dark pits to endure mental anguish, silently, untreated, alone, and perhaps to eventually suffer the ultimate consequence.

I am proud to say that the Rotary Club of Makati, my home club, has taken action, albeit still modest, in cooperation with the NGF Foundation, led by the indefatigable Jean Goulbourne, to provide the young with the necessary support capability through the SuPeers Heroes program, which is intended to train and develop a select group of youthful peers, the heroes who can serve as qualified first line of support to any youth who may be suffering from mental anguish.

Equally inspirational were the talks focusing on the environment, a concern that could ultimately spell doom for mankind unless humanity takes collective action. Claire Chiang, a co-founder of the Banyan Group, a sustainability oriented global hotel chain who was able to convert an abandoned tin mine into a top-rated integrated sustainable resort complex in Thailand, and Nacho Dean, who walked an unbelievable 30,000 miles around the world and who swum five continents, and witnessed the degradation of the earth, highlighted the urgency of the environmental crisis that is happening now and not at a distant future. Again, this is an advocacy that our club has taken to heart with the reef buds project that aims to regenerate coral reefs to nourish aquamarine life in selected sites like Narvacan in Ilocos Sur and Padre Burgos in Quezon.

Until next week… OBF!

