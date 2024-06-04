Go champions cooperatives development

In a significant boost for cooperative development across Cagayan Valley, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go partnered with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) for the rollout of the “Malasakit sa Kooperatiba Program, a key initiative supported by Go in partnership with CDA under the leadership of chairperson Undersecretary Joseph Encabo.

Held in Tuguegarao City, Cagayan on Monday, 3 June, the ceremony saw 21 cooperatives from across the region receiving financial support amounting to P50,000 each. Joining the event were Tuguegarao City Mayor Maila Rosario Ting-Que, Enrile Mayor Miguel Decena, and other local officials.

This program is part of the funding advocated by Go as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee and member of the Senate Cooperatives Committee in the 2024 CDA Human Capital Development Program for Cooperatives, which includes financial assistance for micro and small cooperatives under the Malasakit Sa Kooperatiba Program.

Speaking at the event, Go highlighted the pivotal role of cooperatives in fostering community development and resilience, emphasizing the government’s commitment to supporting their growth.

“It is a great honor to stand with you today, not only as a senator but as a friend who values our cooperatives and strong community in the Cagayan Region,” he remarked.