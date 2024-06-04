Fresh, multi-grain loaf

Gardenia introduces its Healthi Grain Loaf, a multigrain bread enhanced by notes of sourdough, delivering a uniquely flavorful, soft and moist sensory indulgence.

Sourdough bread is good for your gut. It provides better digestion, promotes healthy aging, and keeps your blood sugar at a healthy level.

Healthi Grain Loaf is baked using premium ingredients sourced from Europe, a combination of high-quality sprouted grain, and the harmonious fusion of 10 wholesome grains such as sunflower seeds, linseed, oat grains, wheat, millet and chia seeds, barley, soya, corn grits, and rye, which all provide various nutritional benefits such as aiding with digestion, immunity and heart health.