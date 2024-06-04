Erik Santos drops Inspirational Single

Pop ballad royalty Erik Santos finds a ray of hope amidst hardships in life in his new song “Sagot Sa Aking Dasal.”

“Para sa lahat ng nagtiyaga upang maabot ang kanilang pangarap, ang awiting ito’y para sa inyo. Ito ang kwento ng pagsusumikap para maabot ko ang pangarap ko kasama kayo (For all those who persevered to reach their dreams, this song is for you. This is the story of working hard to reach my dreams with you),” Erik wrote in an Instagram post.

“Sagot Sa Aking Dasal” was composed by Yeng Constantino and produced by ABS-CBN Music creative director Jonathan Manalo.

Erik’s new song comes after his sold-out concert Milestone which celebrated his 20th anniversary in the music industry at SM Mall of Asia Arena last year. He was also awarded the Best Major Concert (Male) at the 36th Aliw Awards.

The Kapamilya singer earned his big break when he became the grand champion of Star in a Million season 1 in 2003. He continued to showcase his musicality with a slew of hits such as “Pagbigyan Muli,” “I’ll Never Go” and “Bakit Ba Iniibig Ka.” He also received accolades from Awit Awards, FAMAS awards and PMPC Star Awards for Music and was regarded as the king of Pinoy teleserye theme songs.