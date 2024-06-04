'DUNE: PART TWO' CAN NOW BE STREAMED

Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ Dune: Part Two made its streaming debut on streaming service HBO Go on 21 May. The movie features returning and new stars, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux,

Souheila Yacoub, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling and Javier Bardem.

Dune: Part Two explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The movie is directed by Denis Villeneuve from a screenplay he and Jon Spaihts wrote based on Frank Herbert’s celebrated novel Dune.