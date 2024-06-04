DSWD conducts gender-response training

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) announced on Tuesday that it is conducting a Certificate Course on Gender-Responsive Case Management for social workers.

The five-day training, which started on 3 June and will culminate on 7 June at the University of the Philippines-University Hotel, is providing 34 participants from various local government units (LGUs) with the skills needed for gender-sensitive social work practices.

Undersecretary Denise Florence Bernos-Bragas, MD, FPAFP of the Standards and Capacity Building Group, expressed appreciation to the participants. She emphasized DSWD’s commitment to preparing LGU counterparts to deliver exceptional public services.

The DSWD Academy, which offers this training program, serves as the department’s response to its pledge of providing technical assistance and resources to partner stakeholders.

The stakeholders include LGUs, civil society organizations, and non-governmental organizations.