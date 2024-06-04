DOJ launches 1st Nat'l Refugee Day

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” C. Remulla expressed his unwavering commitment to further intensify programs for the welfare of refugees and stateless persons.

This as the Department of Justice - Refugees and Stateless Persons Protection Unit (DOJ-RSPPU) spearheaded on Tuesday the launch of the 1st National Refugee Day 2024.

This is pursuant to Presidential Proclamation No. 265, series of 2023, declaring 20 June of every year as the “National Refugee Day,” wherein agencies and instrumentalities of the national government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs), state universities and colleges, local government units (LGUs), non-government organizations (NGOs), and even the private sector are mandated to actively participate and support the effective implementation thereof.

The 1st National Refugee Day will highlight the country’s solemn commitment to accord humanitarian efforts and provide a protected and conducive environment for refugees, asylum-seekers, stateless persons, stateless applicants, and persons at risk of statelessness.

“We, Filipinos, are renowned for our hospitality, and historically, we have extended this especially to vulnerable individuals in need of safety from war and persecution. Through the very first commemoration of National Refugee Day, the Philippines sends a strong message of our commitment to our long humanitarian legacy of opening our doors and providing support to people who have crossed international borders to seek protection,” Remulla stressed.

As the overseeing office of the RSPPU, the Office of the Chief State Counsel (Legal Staff), under the supervision of Undersecretary Raul T Vasquez, is on top of all matters related to the said event.

“I hope that the National Refugee Day would pave the way for stronger and more nurturing and inclusive communities here in the country -- communities that have a better appreciation not only of the plight of refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless persons, but their ability to overcome challenges and contribute to society,” Chief State Counsel and Head of the DOJ-RSPPU Dennis Arvin L. Chan stated.

As he welcomes those seeking refuge in the Philippines, Undersecretary Vasquez said, “May our country be a symbol of hope to serve as a sanctuary for a new beginning to our fellow brothers seeking refuge, we welcome you here in our country with open arms.”

UNCHR, the UN Refugee Agency, is dedicated to supporting the efforts to provide a favorable protection environment in the Philippines.

“We were established here over four decades ago, and we are exceptionally pleased with the continuous progress and level of commitment that the Philippines has shown in promoting progressive communities that support and value the inclusion of refugees, asylum seekers, and stateless persons,” UNHCR Head of National Office Maria Ermina Valdeavilla-Gallardo stressed.

Presiding Judge Maria Josefina G. San Juan-Torres, on behalf of the Judiciary, expressed full support to the 1st National Refugee Day and in its efforts to further strengthening and upholding the favorable protection environment of our country.

“We are in the midst of capacitating our judges to handle naturalization cases under the Rule on Facilitated Naturalization which was approved by the Supreme Court En Banc in 2022 and which expedites the process of judicial naturalization and reduces costs, among other innovations, “ she said.

As State party to the 1951 Refugee Convention and its 1967 Protocol and the 1954 and 1961 Statelessness Conventions, the Philippines has pledged to provide protection to individuals forced to flee their home countries due to violence and persecution and address statelessness.

The National Refugee Day 2024 will officially open with the first National Refugee Forum on 20 June which aims to discuss the experiences of the forcibly displaced and how inclusive communities work on providing solutions to their displacement.

A 2nd Refugee Film Festival and Short Film Competition led by the UNCHR. in partnership with the De La Salle College of Saint Benilde. will take place from 20 to 22 June 2024.