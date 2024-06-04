DOJ exec reveals Phl hosts over 1,000 recognized refugees

The Department of Justice Refugees and Stateless Persons Protection Unit (RSPPU) head yesterday revealed that there are “more or less a thousand” recognized refugees taking refuge in the Philippines.

This was the response of Chief State Counsel Dennis Arvin L. Chan as he added that “more or less around that same number” are currently scrambling to get refugee status in the country.

Chan revealed this during the launch of the 1st National Refugee Day, set to be celebrated annually on 20 June.

He laid down the details about these refugees, saying they come from various nationalities but are “mostly from Middle Eastern and African countries.”

“Due to confidentiality, we cannot divulge their location because they are seeking asylum here to escape persecution from their home country,” Chan said.

He also said that fewer than 10 of these refugees have managed to become Filipino citizens through naturalization.

National Refugee Day is all about showing the Philippines’ commitment to helping refugees, asylum-seekers, and stateless persons.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said, “Filipinos are known for their hospitality. This day shows our long-standing tradition of helping those in need.”