DOH issues health reminders amid Kanlaon eruption

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday issued health reminders amid Kanlaon Volcano eruption.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) issued an Alert Level 2 for Kanlaon Volcano due to an explosive eruption on Monday.

In a Viber message to reporters, DOH Assistant Secretary and Spokesperson Albert Domingo advised individuals nearby or affected by Kanlaon Volcano activity to always follow the advice of their local government units and evacuate when asked to do so.

Domingo also reminded the public to protect their lungs from ashfall and any noxious gases.

"Close doors and windows; use wet curtains or clothes to cover any gaps where ash and gases could enter. Wear face masks properly, or use a wet cloth to cover your nose and mouth," he added.

"For those with asthma or COPD [Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease], ensure adequate supplies of your inhaler medicines and use them as directed by your doctor. Consult a doctor or health center immediately for any difficulty breathing," he added.

To protect eyes from ashes and dust, wearing of safety goggles if available is also advised.

Switch to glasses and temporarily avoid using contact lenses for now, according to Domingo.

"Do not rub your eyes; if irritated, rinse them with clean lukewarm running water. Consult a doctor or health center immediately for any persistent eye problems," he added.

In keeping food safe, Domingo advised to wash hands properly and thoroughly before cooking and eating.

"Clean fruit and vegetables with running water. Check the expiration date of canned goods and stored food," Domingo said.

"Cover water containers properly to avoid contamination. Consult a doctor or health center immediately for any stomach aches or bowel movement problems," he added.

Since Monday, the DOH Western Visayas Center for Health Development has been sending facemasks, safety goggles, hygiene kits, jerry water cans, and disaster relief tents to affected areas near Kanlaon Volcano.

Nearby hospitals have also been placed on Code White.