Davao destroys 623 modified mufflers

DAVAO CITY — In the relentless pursuit to ensure road safety and maintain peace and order in the city, the Davao City Police Office-Traffic Enforcement Unit (DCPO-TEU) conducted a mass destruction of 623 modified mufflers on 31 May.

The modified mufflers were either voluntarily surrendered or turned over to the TEU, the City Traffic and Transport Management Office and other DCPO police stations from 2 July 2023 to 30 May 2024.

In his speech, Mayor Sebastian Duterte said the main purpose of the activity was to create a society that is safe for the public. He added that the modified mufflers contribute to noise pollution and affect the quality of life of Dabawenyos.

“Through these apprehensions of modified mufflers that only adds to the noise pollution in the city, we are improving the quality of life of the Dabawenyos, especially now that the city is already congested. The city is already densely populated, we can’t just let drivers who do not abide by the traffic rules and regulations continue causing trouble on the streets,” Duterte said.