COS COLLABORATES WITH SHIBORI ARTISAN KAZUKI TABATA

COS announces a limited-edition collection featuring the traditional Japanese resist-dyeing craft of shibori by Kyoto-based artisan Kazuki Tabata. Utilising this time-honored technique, mesmerizing patterns emerge through binding, folding and dyeing cloth in limitless ways.

The collaboration proudly celebrates the fusion of traditional craft and modern design through a 14-piece capsule that spans womenswear, menswear and accessories. COS’ signature silhouettes are transformed through the craft of shibori: the result is a capsule with a unique blend of texture and flair. As art and fashion intertwine, soft tones of blue, orange and brown evoke a sense of timelessness and calm.

Designed for creative layering and adaptable styling, each garment captures the essence of summer dressing. Highlighting the collection’s dedication to intricate craftsmanship, the Sekka Shibori technique is used to create a delicate silk scarf. Additionally, the Tesuji Shibori technique takes centre stage on garments made from more sustainable materials such as TENCEL™ Lyocell.

The capsule will be available online and at the COS Store in SM Aura Premier starting 4 June.

Inspired by contemporary culture, the London-based fashion brand is known for elevated wardrobe pieces and innovative designs that are made to last.