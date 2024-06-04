Constantino sizzles early, posts solid 66

CABANATUAN CITY — Known for her come-from-behind victories in her last three tournaments, Harmie Constantino showcased her flair for a strong start this time, scorching the Lakewood course with a bogey-free six-under 66 to wrest a one-stroke lead over Chihiro Ikeda at the start of the ICTSI Lakewood Championship in Nueva Ecija here on Tuesday.

Despite her flawless 32-34 card, the hottest player on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour needed to birdie the last two holes to edge ahead of Ikeda, who was one the verge of taking the opening day honors in the last flight with a six-under card bolstered by a three-birdie burst from No. 14.

But she faltered with a bogey on the par-3 penultimate hole and only managed a par on the par-5 18th, finishing with a 67.

“The plan was to stay bogey-free and thank God, I did,” said Constantino, whose remarkable start in the 54-hole championship set her up for a record title run after winning at Palos Verdes, Caliraya Springs and at the Philippine Masters.

She, however, downplayed expectations, emphasizing that there are still 36 holes to play while stressing the importance of hitting the fairways and greens and making some putts.

While Constantino maintained her form, Ikeda moved into contention with renewed confidence following a series of mediocre finishes in the first four legs of the circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

Ikeda’s accuracy and consistency off the tee and ball control within 100 yards produced seven birdies against two bogeys, including a three-putt miscue, putting her in the hunt for a victory in a long while.

“My driving and irons were okay although I struggled a bit with my long-range putting,” said Ikeda, a former Order of Merit winner.

Asked of her plan for the last two rounds, the former Southeast Asian Games individual gold medalist said she will continue to try to dominate the long holes, three of which she birdied.

“But I won’t force the issue, I will still play relaxed and try to shoot under-par, but there are no expectations,” Ikeda said.

But sideliners are expecting junior golfer Jiwon Lee to make a charge. The 16-year-old upstart, who plans to turn pro next month at Splendido Taal, produced an impressive 69, highlighted by a two-eagle feat on the front nine, showcasing her power and resolve.

After a birdie-bogey backside start, she dropped a shot on the second, gained two strokes on the par-5 No. 4 then rebounded from another mishap on the fifth with another eagle on the eighth, capping her big fightback with a birdie on the ninth.

With a 33-36, the back-to-back winner of the first two legs of this year’s Junior PGT grabbed solo third, just three strokes behind Constantino, ensuring a thrilling battle in the P750,000 tournament supported by PGTI official apparel Kampfortis Golf.