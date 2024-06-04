CL holds One Region, One Product Fair

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Regional Office III held the One Region, One Product Fair at their office in Barangay Maimpis last Monday.

The Singkaban-inspired booth at the Central Office for the week-long fair started on Monday and will end on Friday as part of the agency’s 126th founding anniversary celebration.

According to DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan, the trade fair aims to showcase the unique products and culture of each region, including Central Luzon, ensuring the diverse offerings and heritage of all participating areas are represented.

Bonoan led the ribbon-cutting ceremony along with members of the Management Committee, who then proceeded to visit the booths of all participating regions and offices.

Regional director Roseller Tolentino and assistant regional director Melquiades Sto. Domingo welcomed the group at the Region III exhibit as the two demonstrated their support for the initiatives of the employees’ union.

The SAMAKANA Regional Federation Employees Association (RFEA), led by president Marlene Sabado and union chapter officials, organized and managed the booth at the event, attending the fair’s opening day on 3 June, with various chapters continuing their involvement until Friday, 7 June.

The booth setup was arranged by the SAMAKANA Regional Office III Chapter, with President Ronald Elayda and Atty. Aikko Kris Mallari-Argel, chief of the Administrative Division, overseeing the process to ensure the display, featuring products from the provinces and showcasing tourism sites and high-impact projects, effectively represented the region.