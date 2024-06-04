Christian Bables elevates career, signs with Hollywood agencies

Actor Christian Bables is all set for bigger opportunities after he officially inked contracts with Hollywood talent agencies.

In an Instagram post, Bables shared his excitement and delight on the opportunities awaiting him.

“Finally embracing the things awaiting on this other side of the world,” Bables wrote in his caption, ending it with a heart emoji.

The signing ceremony was held in the head office of the Breaking Hits along Hollywood Boulevard. The Dirty Linen actor will be managed by Filipina-American manager Maria Damian of the Legacy Entertainment.

Bables clarified that he will continue acting in the Philippines and will not be moving to the US for good.

“I still am, and forever will be, an actor of the Philippines for as long as I am needed,” he said.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, George Baker of the ASAP Talents shared his high hopes toward Bables, given his wide experience in the Philippines.

“We are excited about his already successful career in the Philippines, and we’re even more excited about the next chapter where we are ready to take him to the rest of the world and let the rest of the world experience his talent and energy,” he said.

Bables was last seen in the Philippine television in the drama series Dirty Linen where he played the character of Max. He has yet to share details of his future international projects.