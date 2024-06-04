CdO welcomes Taiwanese medical contingent

CAGAYAN de Oro City —City Hall officials, led by Mayor Rolando “Klarex” Uy, welcomed on Monday the contingent of the International Mental Health Cooperation and Training Center (IMHCTC) of Taiwan.

The group was led by Dr. Li-Shiu Chou, IMHCTC president and medical advisor of Kaohsiung Municipal Kai-Syuan Psychiatric Hospital.

The IMHCTC contingent was welcomed during Monday’s flag-raising program where they presented Mayor Klarex with a plaque of partnership in recognition of Cagayan de Oro’s status as their offshore training center in the country.

Among those in attendance were City Administrator Atty. Roy Hilario Raagas, the JR Borja General Hospital’s House of Hope Psychiatric Facility, headed by Dr. Oona Aguilar, City Social Welfare and Development Department’s Psychosocial Division, headed by City Psychologist Jaymee Leonen-Pagaspas, along with key players of Mental Health in Cagayan de Oro City (CdO) was held at Cucina Higala.

The luncheon was followed by the first of a four-day training for mental health treatments initiated by IMHCTC for City Hall employees and the Department of Health regional office held at one of the city’s hotels.