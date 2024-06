LATEST

CCG SIEZES PHL SUPPLY FOR BRP SIERRA MADRE

WATCH: The military on Tuesday released a video showing how the China Coast Guard (CCG) crew seized the airdropped food and medical supplies meant for the troops stationed at the country’s military outpost—BRP Sierra Madre (LS57)—in Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. Navy spokesperson for the WPS, Commodore Roy Vincent Trinidad, said the video would debunk China’s allegations that the Philippines is polluting the area. | via Lade Kabagani