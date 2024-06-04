Businessman in hot water over illegal firearm

The Manila Police District (MPD) on Tuesday reported that a 39-year-old businessman is facing multiple charges after police found an unlicensed firearm in his vehicle following an altercation in Intramuros on Monday afternoon.

Initial reports disclosed that the incident began at the corner of Anda and Solana Streets, where the suspect, who remains unidentified, reportedly spat on Godofredo San Andres.

It added that the suspect drew a gun after the exchange and attempted to flee. Canete pursued the suspect on a motorcycle and apprehended him with the help of security guard Aurelio Mellezo, who contacted the authorities.