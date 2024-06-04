Brilliant, happy thoughts from Kim Chiu

Kim Chiu is the latest endorser of Hello Melo, a beauty drink by Glenda de la Cruz’s Brilliant Skin.

At the launch, Chiu is all bubbly and positive with her responses to the entertainment media.

On dealing with struggles in life, she recalls what her parents taught her.

“Pinalaki kasi ako na kapag may pinagdadaanan kami, ay dadaanan mo lang talaga kasi wala naman ibang tutulong kundi sarili mo. Kunwari may problema ka financially, mag-trabaho ka. May problema ka emotionally, i-workout mo, mag workout ka, sumayaw ka, gawin mo ang gusto mo gawin. Lahat naman talaga ng struggles nagagawan ng paraan. Huwag tayo titigil, lahat tayo nagkakaroon ng problema walang mangyayari kung hihinto ang mundo mo doon (Growing up, my parents taught me that struggles will always pass, that you are the one to help yourself and think of solutions to your problems),” she said.

The What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? actress revealed that waking up early and working out helps clear her mind.

“Sobrang laking tulong talaga ng workout. Pag-gising ko ng around 6 a.m. nag workout ako mga 7 a.m. doon pa lang naki clear out na ‘yung mind ko. Ang dami ko ng energy kaya pagdating ko ng It’s Showtime ‘yun na po ‘yun (Early morning workouts always help me clear my mind and charge me with positive energy. That’s why I’m always energetic when I arrive at It’s Showtime),” she said.

On how she takes care of her mental health, Chiu reflects on the importance of always choosing your happiness.

“Siguro kung masaya ka inside and out yung mental state mo, magre-reflect naman ‘yun eh. Nagre-reflect din ‘yun sa mukha mo na maaliwalas kasi hindi mo pino-problema ‘yung mga bagay na di naman dapat problemahin. Just live in the moment, ang igsi lang ng buhay parang after Covid ang bilis lang pala ng buhay ng tao kaya gawin mo na kung ano ang magpapasaya sa iyo (Be happy inside and out. After the Covid pandemic, I realized that life is short and always do what makes you happy),” she said.

And as for her busy schedule, Chiu goes back to what she wished for during her PBB days as a housemate.

“Masaya po ako dahil ano, nasabi ko na ito sa PBB dati na gusto ko mapanood sa TV araw araw. Nangyari po siya ngayon, Mondays to Sundays niyo ako napapanood sa TV, Linlang tuwing gabi, It’s Showtime tuwing tanghali, What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim? kapag weekends, and ASAP every Sunday (I wished during my PBB days to be seen on TV every day, now it’s happening),” she laughs.