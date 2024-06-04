Brawner: China’s seizing of Phl troop's supplies in Ayungin ‘provocative’

China’s capturing of food items and medical supplies for Filipino troops stationed at the Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea was a “provocative” move and “causing alarm.”

This is how Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief General Romeo Brawner Jr. viewed the China Coast Guard’s attempt to go nearer the BRP Sierra Madre (LS57)—the country’s military outpost in the area.

In an ambush interview on Tuesday at Camp Aguinaldo, Brawner explained that the handling of weapons by the military personnel deployed in the LS57 “is not a normal occurrence” during the AFP’s rotational and resupply (RORE) missions.

“But in this particular incident, because the Chinese RHIBs (rigid-hulled inflatable boats) came very very close to the BRP Sierra Madre, of course, this was a cause of alarm so our soldiers as a precautionary measure, held onto their firearms. It’s only part of the rules of engagements,” he added.

Last week, Beijing’s state-run media released a spliced video supposedly showing the Philippine Navy crew onboard the BRP Sierra Madre pointing guns directed at the China Coast Guard personnel onboard large RHIBs.

The AFP, in response, released a self-explanatory video as to why the Filipino troops were seen alerted. The video was taken by the troops from the BRP Sierra Madre during the AFP’s airdropped supply mission on 19 May.

During the confrontation about five to 10 meters away from the BRP Sierra Madre, two large Chinese RHIBs were seen harassing Filipino troops onboard two small rubber boats. The CCG crew was capturing airdropped supplies for the navy personnel.

Brawner noted that there were three CCG ships and 12 Chinese Maritime Militia vessels surrounding the area of confrontation.

“This photo was taken from our troops on board the BRT Sierra Madre. So you can see how close they are. It's very close,” he said during a press conference.

“Whenever you see imminent threats coming on your way syempre maghanda ka naman hindi pwedeng hindi ka handa (of course you get prepared, you should be ready) if something happens,” Brawner continued.

Brawner emphasized that the Filipino soldiers abide by the rules of engagements “not to escalate unnecessarily any incident.”

“We are going to prevent war. The objective really is to prevent war. These are provocations already on the part of China. The mere fact that they recovered our supplies is illegal you cannot do that,” he said.

Brawner stressed that the AFP, on the contrary, won’t do the same against any Chinese vessel.

“If case they delivered supplies to their soldiers, we will are not going to get their supplies, we are going to allow them get their supplies because this is for humanitarian,” he said.

“They were provocative. Imagine that you’re in your own house and then a burglar comes in, stealing your staff what are you going to do?,” he added.