Bong Go commends 2nd Intercommercial Basketball League in Siniloan, Laguna

‘Get into sports, stay away from illegal drugs.'

On Sunday, June 2, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, adopted son of CALABARZON, praised the successful execution of the 2nd Intercommercial Basketball League championship game at Delfin Redor Siniloan Town Plaza in Siniloan, Laguna, spearheaded by Vice Mayor Carla Valderrama.

Senator Go lauded all local government officials for their commitment and hard work in making the event possible.

"Alam natin kung gaano kahalaga ang sports, lalo na ang basketball, sa paghubog ng pagkakaisa, disiplina, at pagkakaibigan sa ating komunidad. Hindi lamang ito isang laro, kundi isang paraan para magkasama-sama ang mga magkakapitbahay, magkaibigan, at magkapamilya," expressed Go.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Sports, Senator Go expressed his satisfaction with such initiatives in local communities.

He emphasized that sports are crucial for promoting a healthy lifestyle and ensuring youths steer clear of vices, such as illegal drugs.

"Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Sports, ito po ang aking adbokasiya: ang palakasin pa ang suporta sa sports dahil naniniwala ako na ito ay isa sa mga pinakaepektibong paraan upang mailayo ang ating kabataan sa droga at iba pang masasamang bisyo," cited Go.

"Sa pamamagitan ng sports, hindi lamang natin hinahasa ang kanilang mga talento at kakayahan kundi binibigyan din natin sila ng mahalagang aral sa buhay—ang kahalagahan ng disiplina, pagpupursigi, at pagiging matatag sa harap ng mga pagsubok. Lagi ko pong sinasabi sa ating mga kabataan na get into sports, stay away from drugs. To keep us healthy and fit," he underscored.

Go congratulated all tournament participants, expressing his pride in their achievements regardless of the outcome.

"Whether you won or lost, I am proud of your achievements. Continue to strive for excellence and participate in future events," he encouraged.

"Nawa'y magsilbi itong inspirasyon hindi lamang sa mga kabataang atleta kundi sa buong komunidad. Ang tagumpay ng bawat isa ay tagumpay nating lahat. Patuloy nating suportahan at palakasin ang sports bilang isang mahalagang bahagi ng ating kultura at komunidad," he added.

Go's Malasakit Team was in attendance during the event, providing basketballs and shirts to select athletes.

PBA Legend Gary David who also serves as Councilor of Dinalupihan, Bataan was also present to inspire the aspiring athletes.

As a lawmaker, Go highlighted his legislative efforts to support sports development in the Philippines.

He co-authored and sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, establishing the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac.

This government-run institution integrates secondary education with a specialized sports curriculum to nurture young athletic talent.

Additionally, Senator Go filed Senate Bill No. 2514, known as the proposed Philippine National Games Act.

This bill seeks to institutionalize a comprehensive national sports program, combining grassroots sports promotion with national sports development.

The bill, which aims to provide local athletes with opportunities to compete internationally, passed its third and final reading in the Senate on 20 May.

Acknowledging the importance of adequate funding for the sports sector, the senator also highlighted his successful advocacy for an increased budget for the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

This funding boost is expected to enhance Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive participation, as well as initiate effective programs to nurture the talents of young and aspiring sports figures.

"Bilang inyong Kuya Senator Bong Go, ako ay tutulong sa inyo abot ng aking makakaya. Magpatuloy tayo sa pagtataguyod ng sports, di lang dito sa Siniloan, kundi sa buong bansa," said Go.

"Narito lamang ako, handang magmalasakit at magserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya, dahil ang tanging bisyo ko ay ang magserbisyo sa kapwa ko Pilipino," Mr. Malasakit concluded.