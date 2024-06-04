Ara Mina snubbed by Rosemar Tan?

Businesswoman Rosemar Tan appears to have snubbed Ara Mina during the opening of Diwata’s Pares Overload in Quezon City recently.
That’s what starlet dancer-actress Mystica is harping about on her Facebook account as she shared a short video showing Diwata, Tan, Rendon Labador, Mina, Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto and a few vloggers while they were on stage.
Initially, Diwata acknowledged Mina’s presence but it was Tan who took most of the talking part, inevitably bypassing Mina’s presence by not acknowledging her.
“Diyan natin nakita na makasarili, at walang breeding at bastos si Rosemar kay Ara Mina. Insecure kasi sa beauty at celebrity status ni Ara kaya nagmukhang panis siya at gusto lagi siya ang pabida (There we saw that Rosemar was selfish, with no breeding and was rude to Ara Mina. She’s insecure at the beauty and celebrity status of Ara so she looked like spoiled goods and wants to be the center of attention)!” Mystica ranted on her Facebook account.
“Ara Mina, binastos, ginawang gago at tanga at di pinansin ng kampo ni Rosemar sa grand opening ni Diwata! Ito ba’y sign na walang respeto at insecure si Rosemar kay Ara Mina (Ara Mina, disrespected, made to look stupid and idiotic and was snubbed by the camp of Rosemar in the grand opening of Diwata. Is it a sign that Rosemar does not have any respect for and is insecure of Ara Mina)?” Mystica added.
Any comments, Rosemar?
From Vice Ganda to
Bash Ganda
Even when Vice Ganda offered to apologize to a male searchee whom she thought stole a kiss from a female searcher in the “Expecially For You” segment on It’s Showtime, still and all, the Unkabogable Star received a barrage of criticism online.
Vice Ganda misread contestant Axel Cruz’s gesture as she thought he was about to kiss searcher Maria Christine.
“Oy, hindi pwede yun, that’s bad! Don’t do that, you ask for permission. Alam mo bang pwede kang mademanda sa ginagawa mo? Don’t do that, hindi ka pwedeng biglang nagnanakaw ng halik (Hey, that’s not allowed. Do you know you can be sued with what you did? You just can’t still a kiss),” Vice Ganda wailed.
Cruz took to Facebook to explain his side, saying he had no intention of kissing Christine. All he wanted to give her was the Bro Code shoulder bump.
Christine, in a short video that Vice Ganda shared on X, revealed that she did not feel violated by Cruz. She felt that Cruz just wanted to hug her and tap her back like a friend would.
With this, Vice Ganda acknowledged her gaffe and promised to apologize to Cruz.
“Sorry na, mali ang reaction ko. Ang dating kasi sakin at sa ibang andun eh na-off si girl na sinunggaban sya ng halik and I thought na she felt violated. I will apologize to the guy,” Vice Ganda said on X.
But just the same, Vice Ganda was bashed on social media.
“Bad influence ka sa madlang pipol (You’re a bad influence to the people).”
“Pero kung guapo siguro ang guy baka may kilig pa si Vice sabay sabing ‘sana ol’ (but maybe if the guy were handsome Vice may have said something else).”
But there are those who defended the It’s Showtime host.
“Lahat tayo ay d perpekto! Ang mahalga ay alam nya ung pagkakamli nya! At hihingi ng tawad (No one is perfect. What’s important is he recognized his mistake. And he is ready to apologize).”
Dina Bonnevie recalls near-death experience
During her latest interview on Amy Austria’s vlog, Dina Bonnevie recalled she was once “clinically dead.”
“Actually, na-clinically dead ako for a minute and 10 seconds. Siguro, overfatigue. Kasi that time, ang dami-dami kong ginagawang pelikula, sabay-sabay, and then nagdu-dubbing ako, and I was promoting yung movie ko,” Dina recalled.
The actress recalled going home and asking her daughter, Danica Sotto, to call the doctor immediately.
She had just come from a show where she did a dance number.
“By the time na na-finish ‘yung dance number, talagang gumaganun-ganun na ako. Ini-interview pa niya ako pero umiikot na ‘yung mundo ko nu’n, hilong-hilo ako. Right after, kulang na lang bumagsak ako, tumakbo ako sa kotse. Pagdating sa bahay, nakita ko si Danica. Ang una ko lang nasabi was, ‘Danica, call Ninang Doctor (By the time the dance number was finished, I felt really dizzy. I was interviewed but my world was already spinning, I was very dizzy. Right after, I nearly collapsed. When I arrived at home, I saw Danica. The first thing I said was, ‘Danica, call Ninang Doctor’),’” Dina said.
Bonnevie was immediately wheeled off to the hospital.