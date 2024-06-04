Ara Mina snubbed by Rosemar Tan?

Businesswoman Rosemar Tan appears to have snubbed Ara Mina during the opening of Diwata’s Pares Overload in Quezon City recently.

That’s what starlet dancer-actress Mystica is harping about on her Facebook account as she shared a short video showing Diwata, Tan, Rendon Labador, Mina, Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto and a few vloggers while they were on stage.

Initially, Diwata acknowledged Mina’s presence but it was Tan who took most of the talking part, inevitably bypassing Mina’s presence by not acknowledging her.

“Diyan natin nakita na makasarili, at walang breeding at bastos si Rosemar kay Ara Mina. Insecure kasi sa beauty at celebrity status ni Ara kaya nagmukhang panis siya at gusto lagi siya ang pabida (There we saw that Rosemar was selfish, with no breeding and was rude to Ara Mina. She’s insecure at the beauty and celebrity status of Ara so she looked like spoiled goods and wants to be the center of attention)!” Mystica ranted on her Facebook account.

“Ara Mina, binastos, ginawang gago at tanga at di pinansin ng kampo ni Rosemar sa grand opening ni Diwata! Ito ba’y sign na walang respeto at insecure si Rosemar kay Ara Mina (Ara Mina, disrespected, made to look stupid and idiotic and was snubbed by the camp of Rosemar in the grand opening of Diwata. Is it a sign that Rosemar does not have any respect for and is insecure of Ara Mina)?” Mystica added.

Any comments, Rosemar?