74 domestic flights canceled due to Kanlaon eruption

Mount Kanlaon's eruption on 3 June reached Alert Level 2 that resulted in the cancellation of 74 domestic flights from NAIA and vice versa, as well as other nearby domestic hubs.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) announced the cancellation of 74 domestic flights from Manila along with various domestic hubs, as of 8:30 a.m on Tuesday, 4 June 2024, due to the eruption of Mt. Kanlaon and the accompanying presence of volcanic ash in the nearby atmosphere, which is hazardous to any aircraft's engine.

CAAP issued Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) B1995/24 updating B1989/24, which was effective from 8:17 p.m. on 3 June to 6:51 p.m on 4 June, as the warning level was raised from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2, with a vertical extension of volcanic ash cloud of 1,640 feet or 5.000 meters.

On Tuesday morning, CAAP announced that all morning flights (inbound and outbound) at Bacolod-Silay Airport had been canceled owing to Kanlaon Volcano's phreatic eruption.

CAAP was also advised by the airline station managers that afternoon flights may resume depending on the situation and an update on Mt. Kanlaon volcanic activity.

As of 4 June 2024, at 8:22 a.m, canceled flights were as follows:

PR 2841/2842 Manila-Cebu-Manila, PR 2139/2140 Manila-Iloilo-Manila, PR 2835 Manila-Cebu, PR 2129/2130 Manila-Bacolod-Manila, PR 2131/2132 Manila-Bacolod-Manila, and PR 2141//2142 Manila-Iloilo-Manila.

PAL Cebu hub canceled PR 2380/2381 Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu, PR 2285/2286 Cebu-BBacolod-Cebu, PR 2384/2891/, and PR 2892/2385 Cebu-Gensan-Cebu.

PAL Express cancelled flights are: (Airphil) 2P 2841/2842: Manila-Cebu-Manila, 2P 2139/2140: Manila-Iloilo-Manila, 2P 2835: Manila-Cebu, 2P 2129/2130: Manila-Bacolod-Manila, 2P 2380/2381: Cebu-IIloilo-Cebu, 2P 2285/2286: Cebu-BBacolod-Cebu, 2P 2891/2892: Iloilo-GGensan-Iloilo, 2P 2384/2385: Cebu-IIloilo-Cebu, 2P 2141/2142: Manila-IIloilo-Manila, 2P 2131/2132: Manila-Bacolod-Manila, 2P 2905/2906: Manila-SSan Jose, Antique-Manila, and 2P 2836 Cebu-Manila.

Cebu Pacific Air Flights cancelled are: 5J 461/462: Manila-Iloilo-Manila; 5J 463/464: Manila-Iloilo-Manila; 5J 465/466: Manila-Iloilo-Manila; 5J 475/476: Manila-Bacolod-Manila; 5J 2590: Davao-Bacolod; 5J 480: Bacolod-Manila.

5J 473/474: Manila-Bacolod-Manila, 5J 451/452: Manila-IIloilo-Manila,

5J 453/454: Manila-Iloilo-Manila; 5J 247/248: Gensan-Iloilo-Gansan; 5J 164/165: Cebu-Iloilo-Cebu; and 5J 696/695: Iloilo-Laguindingan-Iloilo.

Cebgo cancelled flights are: DG 6460/6461: Cebu-Bacolod-Cebu; DG 6641/6642: Cebu-Pagadian-Cebu; and DG 6793/6794: Cebu-Ozamiz-Cebu.

DG 6569/6570: Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu; DG 6579/6580: Cebu-Tacloban-Cebu

While AirAsia cancelled flights, Z2 761/762: Manila-Cebu-Manila, Z2 603/604: Manila-Bacolod-Manila, and Z2 306/307: Manila-Iloilo-Manila.

Z2 306/307: Manila-Iloilo-Manila, while Airswift flights ATX 336/337: El Nido-Cebu-El Nido are canceled due to volcanic ash clouds.

The concerned airlines are encouraging their passengers to double-check the status of their flight before going to the airport.

All affected passengers may choose any of the following options:

1. Convert your ticket to travel credits equivalent to the unused segment of your ticket. Voucher validity is one year from the date of issuance.

2. Rebook or reroute your ticket to another flight with available space within 60 days of the original flight in the same booking class or higher within the same cabin class.

3. Refund the ticket without penalties, excluding the ticketing service charge.

Airlines are appealing for their passengers' understanding regarding these operational modifications, as flight safety remain their top priorities.